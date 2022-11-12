Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,018 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.78.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

