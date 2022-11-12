Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,499.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,499.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

