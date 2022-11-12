Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OZK opened at $46.99 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

