Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NOV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,841,000 after buying an additional 532,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NOV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NOV by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,014,000 after buying an additional 1,487,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

