Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 31,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 69,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 123,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

