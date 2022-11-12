Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 6.8 %

HII opened at $227.58 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.