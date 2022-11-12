Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Generac Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $114.08 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $463.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

