Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,464.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,211.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,232.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

