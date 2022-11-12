Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 146.8% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 15,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,424,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 37,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $57.08 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

