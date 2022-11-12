Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Balchem by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $141.03 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

