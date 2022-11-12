Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

