Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,731 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

