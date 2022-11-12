Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 755 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 132,537 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on KIDS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of KIDS opened at $43.54 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $996.63 million, a P/E ratio of 114.58 and a beta of 0.79.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

