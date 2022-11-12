Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 79,768 Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Definitive Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

