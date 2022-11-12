Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 65,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.83 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

