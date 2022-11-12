Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $310.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

