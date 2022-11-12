Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

