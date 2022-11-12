Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

