Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,100 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FirstCash worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstCash Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $93.61 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

