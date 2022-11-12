Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.33 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

