Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

