Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,872 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 244.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $38.04 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.35%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Wedbush lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

