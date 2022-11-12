Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

