Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,424 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,000. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,854,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,761,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock valued at $199,409,771. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

