Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 49.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 43.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

