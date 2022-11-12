Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 132.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 452.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 44.6% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of EHC opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

