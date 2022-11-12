Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,715 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

