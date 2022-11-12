Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $182.02 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

