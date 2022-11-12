Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $237.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

