Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,286 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 57.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nucor by 61.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 69.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

