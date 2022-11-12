Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 28,925 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 437,240 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

OHI opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

