Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

