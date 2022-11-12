ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ORIX Stock Up 2.8 %

ORIX stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $112.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORIX by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

