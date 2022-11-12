Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Pipestone Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

