Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Popular Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.