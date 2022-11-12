Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

