Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Apple Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

AAPL stock opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

