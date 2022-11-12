Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $285.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.96. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

