Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Qorvo worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

