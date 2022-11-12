Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of $862.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.