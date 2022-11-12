Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 6.5 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $194.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.