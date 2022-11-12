Riaan Hodgson Buys 26,149 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MarketWise Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $7.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
