Robert B. Fuller Sells 2,468 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,080 shares in the company, valued at $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

FS Bancorp stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

