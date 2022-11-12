Robert W. Baird Lowers ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $45.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSTI. JMP Securities raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ShotSpotter Price Performance

ShotSpotter stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.38. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

Insider Activity

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,611.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $42,315.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,393 shares of company stock valued at $450,439. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Featured Articles

