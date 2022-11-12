Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,667 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

ROK opened at $273.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

