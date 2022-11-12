Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 361,532 shares.The stock last traded at $4.95 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROVR. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $4.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $912.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 44.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,684,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 852,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

