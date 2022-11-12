Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

SAND stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

