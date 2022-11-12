Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$224.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $143.72 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $123.42 and a 52 week high of $157.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

