Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,682,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,565,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 3.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seaboard by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Down 2.5 %

SEB stock opened at $3,834.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.