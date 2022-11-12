Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $21,400,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

